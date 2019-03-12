Paul Bonnifield: Times of Israel article is enlightening

I’m sure we have all heard something about Representative Amar’s statements concerning Israel, but as an interesting aside, today, I was killing time on the internet and typed in Times of Israel. It is Israel’s leading newspaper with an excellent reputation for fair and balanced news of the Middle East.

The headline — “There are no second-class citizens, Rivlin says, in implicit rebuke of Netanyahu” — by Raphael Ahren on March 11. I suggest all who are interested pull it up and read it. At least for me it was an eye opener. I’ll not attempt to cover the entire article or explain it — just a few excerpts.

TV host, model and actress Rotem Sela, “What is the problem with the Arabs? . . . Dear god, there are also Arab citizens in this country. When the hell will someone in this government convey to the public that Israel is a state of all its citizens and that all the people were created equal, and that even the Arabs and the Druze and the LGBTs and — shock — the leftist are human.”

Netanyahu responded, “Israel is not a state of all its citizens but the nation-state of the Jewish people only.” At another time he stated ,”Non-Jews have national representation in other states.”

Of course, Netanyahu is under indictment and the national election is near, which add to the brew. I found the article worth reading. You may also.

Paul Bonnifield

