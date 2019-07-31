Paul Bonnifield: Recall effort is political temper tantrum

One of the strongest principles in our nation is government by the people. Frequent and regular elections that determine the majority accomplish it. The majority has a mandate to govern until the next election.

Justification for a political party is to present the voters with a platform. Voters select which platform they prefer. Each election allows the people to instruct their representatives on the direction they want to go and what they want to accomplish.

Political parties are to govern in accordance with the will of the people. Political parties should not simply seek self-serving power or their own agenda.

The GOP is clearly using the recall of Governor Jared Polis as a weapon of self-serving power grabbing and disruption. It is simply a disgusting temper tantrum that has no place in good governance or respectable party politics.

America needs political parties and politicians who seek to accomplish the Constitutional mandate of, “providing for the common defense and general welfare” of the people — not putting their own agenda and desire for power ahead of the good of the voters.

Paul Bonnifield

Yampa