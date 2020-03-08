Passed out in the lobby: The Record for Saturday, March 7
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a loud music in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive. Officers made contact and issued a warning.
1:28 a.m. Police received a call about an intoxicated man passed out in the lobby of a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Officers were able to wake him up and find him a ride home with a friend.
6:09 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a call regarding four snowmobilers on Rabbit Ears Pass. The snowmobilers were located.
9:21 p.m. Officers responded to a call about an intoxicated man causing a disturbance at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive. He was issued a trespass warning.
11:59 p.m. Police responded to a call of a man causing a disturbance at the hospital. The man left the hospital after officers arrived.
Total incidents: 52
- Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
- Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
