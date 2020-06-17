Passed out in a bathroom: The Record for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

1:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint about a loud party at a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:41 a.m. Police were called about a group of people drinking near the base of Thunderhead Express at Steamboat Resort.

7:29 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a fight in the 27600 block of Silver Spur Street.

Support Local Journalism Donate



10:01 a.m. Deputies received a report of harassment from a restaurant in the 60800 block of Routt County Road 129 in North Routt.

2:12 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a condominium complex in the 2500 block of Village Drive.

4:24 p.m. A drunken man was found passed out on the bathroom floor of a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A sober person was called to take him home.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:05 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle at Seventh and Oak streets.

7:17 p.m. Police received a report of theft from a home in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive. Residents there were expecting a delivery, but when they opened the package, it was empty.

9:17 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 3800 block of Whistler Road.

Total incidents: 43

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.