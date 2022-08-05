Party rental business puts a bounce in customers’ steps

Caleb Cagle takes a moment on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, to jump around in a bounce house he set up for the Hayden Farmers Market. Cagle recently started Sassquatch Party Rentals, which rents out a number of attractions and is based in Hayden.

With a fleet of inflatable attractions, Hayden resident Caleb Cagle kicked off the summer hoping to deliver fun across Northwest Colorado with his new business.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, Cagle was setting up a bounce house to entertain children visiting the Hayden Farmers Market. It’s been a busy summer for Cagle, who started Sassquatch Party Rentals and entertained customers at events including the reggae festival in Craig, a private event in Walden a couple of weeks ago, the farmers market in Hayden and a handful of events in Steamboat Springs.

“It’s entertainment. Whatever event you’re doing, we have something for everyone,” Cagle said. “If you’re having a backyard barbecue and want to have some entertainment, I’ve got the inflatable axe-throwing yard game. I’ve got attractions that bring all types of people together, whether it’s a graduation, birthday party or whatever.”

Sassquatch Party Rentals opened for business on July 18, offering seven attractions including two bounce houses, a dual slide ‘n splash, a 17-foot-tall dual water slide, human hamster balls, the Viking axe-throw game and more. He even has an inflatable tent with misters to help make summer get-togethers a little more enjoyable.

He said some of the attractions are a great addition to a children’s party, but Sassquatch has something for any get-together and attractions for any age.

“You know, I don’t want to just focus on the young ones,” Cagle said. “I think adults enjoy this stuff type of stuff, too. The slip ‘n splash and hamster balls, and I’ve also got Gellyball blasters. It’s a combination between Nerf guns and paintball, where you shoot little biodegradable ammunition and (they) hurt way less than paintball. That’s fun for a lot of ages.”

The business idea came when Cagle, who works off and on as a raft guide, was back home in Tennessee and talking about ideas for his mom and her business partner, who had just opened a daycare and were looking for something to anchor their grand-opening celebration.

Cagle told his mom she should get a bounce house. She replied that she had tried, but it was impossible to find one or anyone who rented them in the area, and maybe he should consider opening a business.

Caleb Cagle sits on the slide of the bounce house he offers through Sassquatch Party Rentals at the Hayden Farmer’s Market on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Cagle recently started Sassquatch Party Rentals, which is based in Hayden.

Cagle has been living in Steamboat since 2019, and that conversation with his mom stuck with him.

“I got it in my head and couldn’t stop thinking about it,” Cagle said. “I started researching it, and I discovered there was a trade show down in Orlando, Florida, just a few hours drive from me.”

So, Cagle headed to Florida to see what the trade show had to offer as he continued to think about starting his own business.

“When I got there, I just saw the type of future that this business offers,” he said. “There are so many different types of inflatables, and just so many different ventures that I feel like that I could get into. This was a good step.”

And that’s how Sassquatch Party Rentals was born, but Cagle could not escape his love for Northern Colorado and decided to return to Hayden to open his company.

People can contact him through his business’ website, SassquatchPartyRentals.com , or by calling 970-896-9399 if they are interested and he will show up at the site of the event to set up the attraction.

“It’s been busy for the most part, “ Cagle said. “For the next month, I’ve gotten some rentals going on every weekend.”