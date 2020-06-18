Partners to detail ways of reducing barriers to becoming senior partner, foster parent

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Partners in Routt County and Routt County Department of Human Services are hosting a virtual information session on what it takes to become a senior partner or foster parent and why it is a valuable way to give back to the community. The point of the online event is to reduce barriers to becoming a senior partner or foster parent and discuss why this prevention work is not only important but also enjoyable and fulfilling.

The virtual session will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. June 24. Interested participants can register to receive a Zoom link by visiting forms.gle/GtZ6PUSquXc6pCrt5.

Partners is expecting an increased number of referrals in the coming months. With the current high levels of stress and uncertainty in the world, kids need support and motivation more than ever, according to Partners.

Partners has already completed three virtual matches since March and plans to continue to do so for as long as necessary based on public health guidelines. Once matched, the partnership can meet virtually or in person if they stay outside and follow social distancing guidelines.

Mentor and mentee, Pete and Carlos, go snowboarding.

Courtesy

“You do not need to have prior knowledge or have worked with youth in the past,” said Erin Miller, community-based mentoring program manager. “If you’re a trusted adult in our community you have the opportunity to impact the life of one child while having your life change in the process,”

Partners is adjusting to the current climate with social distancing and health concerns but can still offer a mentoring experience.

“Routt County is a small community with an ‘it-takes-a-village’ approach,” said Julie Hulslander, assistant director for human services at Routt County. “We want to help build a stronger village for our children and youth. Our kids face many challenges, from problems with peers to difficulties at home. Partners of Routt County can match children to another caring adult to support them in all aspects of their life.”