Partners in Routt County makes move to new home, looks to create nonprofit center

Partners in Routt County school-based mentor Megan McCord, left, laughs while she talks to Brooke Alkire at Soroco Middle School.

Scott Franz

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Friday is moving day for Partners in Routt County as the youth services organization heads to a new 5,000-sqaure-foot home at 2673 Jacob Circle.

“This has been on the partners strategic plan for a couple of years,” Partners Executive Director Michelle Petix said. “We have been looking and, really, it’s really about the sustainably.”

In a resort town like Steamboat Springs, Petix said nonprofits often face uncertainty with leases, increasing rents and difficulty finding new space if a lease comes to an end or doesn’t work out. A few years ago, Partners started exploring options to purchase a permanent space and work with other nonprofits in hopes of developing a nonprofit center. Petix’s vision is a place were several nonprofits can have office space in the same building and save money by sharing overhead costs.

“We are in it for the long haul with our kids,” Petix said. “It’s about the long-term relationships, and I think this aligns very well with the mission of being the masters of our own destiny. It’s hard to do in a resort town, but we want to have that kind of permanency.”

Partners has been serving the Steamboat community since 1996, with the mission of building resilient youth by creating and supporting meaningful mentoring relationships. Partners runs community-based and school-based mentoring programs that support youth ages 7 to 17.

In Partners’ search for a new home, the Jacob Circle property quickly rose to the top of the list for its size, condition, location and value. Petix said Partners is grateful for the generosity of a private donor who has stepped up to purchase the property. The new owner is working with Partners by offering the organization a five-year lease with the option to purchase the property in the future.

How to help Partners in Routt County is relocating to 2673 Jacob Circle on Friday, September 20, and is looking for helpers. Anyone who would like to volunteer, can sign up at bit.ly/partnersmove. Partners is also looking for a few nonprofits to share space at the new location. To learn more about the property and rental opportunity contact Michelle Petix at michelle@partnersrouttcounty.org. To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community, to donate or to find volunteer opportunities visit partnersrouttcounty.org.

“Partners of Routt County has a strong reputation as a leader in youth services and community collaboration, and with the help of a private funder, we were able to pursue the vision of shared resources,” Petix said.

She said the new 5,000-square-foot space includes 11 office spaces, a shared conference room, kitchen, bathrooms and a huge storage space. She said there are plans to transform one of the larger offices into a youth space.

Petix said Partners will not be able to use the entire square footage, and she has already reached out to other nonprofits about sharing the space. Grand Futures Prevention Coalition, another Steamboat Springs based nonprofit that focuses on youth, has committed to moving to the location.

