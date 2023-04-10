Partners for Youth looks to strengthen family connections with free program
Partners for Youth invites families to sign up for the nonprofit’s free seven-week family inclusive program that promotes positive communication, family bonding, joint problem-solving skills and substance abuse prevention.
The Strengthening Families 10-14 Program is aimed at youth 10-14 years old and their parents or caregivers. Free dinner and child care will be provided to all participants. A translator will also be provided for any Spanish-speaking families.
The program takes place from 5-7:30 p.m. Sundays at the Hayden Congregational Church, 202 E. Jefferson Ave., beginning May 14.
For more, go to PartnersYouth.org/trusted-adult-engagement or email Merrily Waldron at merrily@partnersyouth.org. Interested families can register online at forms.gle/L1985hysTc2J8Zte8.
