Partners for Youth has goal to get 20 male mentors in May

Partners For Youth is looking to bolster its popular and successful Community Based Mentoring Program that pairs volunteer mentors with mentees.

This year, the program has seen a 75% increase in referrals. There are 32 children on the waitlist, some of whom have been waiting for more than a year. Of those 32, 20 are males seeking a male mentor.

Partners seeks the perfect match, as many last longer than five years. So, the organization is seeking 20 male mentors in the month of May.

Mentors will be matched to someone age 8-15 and will spend time with them weekly and be a trusted adult in their life.

For more information, email Erin Miller at erin@partnersyouth.org .