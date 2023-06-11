Part of Routt County Road 14 closed due to fallen power pole
A fallen power pole forced the closure of Routt County Road 14 just south of its intersection with County Road 35 on Sunday night.
Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, the county reported that Yampa Valley Electric was on scene working to address the downed power pole and power lines across the road at mile marker 13. The closure was expected to last most of the night.
