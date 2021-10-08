Parks Rec Custom Yard Games evolves from custom cornhole to rentals to events

Courtney Parks, owner of Parks Rec Custom Yard Games, has grown her business from custom cornhole sets, to event rentals and tournaments. She hopes to focus on the latter while taking over the Howelsen Hill concession stand this winter.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

In summer 2019, a single cornhole board was stolen from the Gondola Pub and Grill in Steamboat Springs. Not a whole set, just one Denver Broncos-themed board.

Steamboat resident Courtney Parks, who worked there at the time, had accidentally left one out, and set to righting the wrong.

“I felt so bad that it was kind of my fault. I decided to make a set with (Gondola Pub and Grill) logos on it. I looked up some plans for building a cornhole set. It’s pretty, not super intricate to build. I made one for (Gondola Pub and Grill) then went from there,” Parks said. “I was like I could do these and put sports logos on them, whatever people wanted.”

More than two years later, she has a business called Parks Rec Custom Yard Games creating custom cornhole sets, renting yard games, and running events and tournaments.

If you’ve played a game on the lawn at Slopeside or Los Locos, you’ve seen her work. You may have seen her at the farmers market this summer, too.

Her first full year in business was a little shaky since fewer visitors meant fewer rentals, but this past year picked up. Parks had people on family trips and weddings renting her equipment every weekend. Anyone interested in ordering a custom cornhole set or renting equipment can visit ParksRecGames.com .

She also started throwing events. In June, she hosted a Lawnathon which introduced the community to some of her favorite yard games as well as her name and business. Parks hopes the lawnathon can become an annual event.

More recently, she facilitated a corn hole and can jam tournament at Snow Bowl, which she called Turf Wars. She hopes to stay on her current trajectory and focus on the tournaments.

“I love getting friends and community together to do a yard game tournament,” she said. “I love putting brackets together, really.”

She started making brackets for an annual 3 v. 3 volleyball tournament with her friends and now-husband. Deciding what bracket to make and assigning seeding was enjoyable for her, so she hopes to do more tournaments year round.

Her arsenal of yard games varies from the classic to slightly more obscure, including Connect Four, giant Jenga, ring toss, spike ball, Kubb and Moölkky. Her all-time favorite is Kan Jam, but she’s been loving Kubb lately.

Kubb is an old viking game that can be played between two and 12 people. It requires wooden pegs, blocks known as kubbs and batons, and is easy to learn.

Parks was introduced to lawn games when she was younger. She loved how it added to the atmosphere and allowed her to stretch her competitive muscles.

“There’s something so special about having your friends and community all together,” Parks said. “We were all in quarantine last year and realized how meaningful it is to spend time with people. Who doesn’t like to laugh and play games?”

This winter, Parks’ business will evolve once more as she takes over the concession stand at Howelsen Hill.

“I’ll probably have some games out during Ski Free Sundays,” Parks said. “And try to incorporate some events at Howelsen Hill.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.