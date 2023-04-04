Parks and Wildlife offers discounted state park passes to income-eligible residents

Income-eligible residents of Colorado are now able to apply for a $14 Centennial State Park Pass to enjoy Colorado's beauty at a discounted rate. The passes will be useable through March 31, 2024.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now offering $14 Centennial State Park Passes to income-eligible Colorado residents.

To qualify for the $15 price reduction, residents must show a Colorado photo identification, complete an application and meet the income requirements .

Applications can be submitted by visiting any local CPW office or state park. Mail-in applications can also be sent to the CPW headquarters at 6060 Broadway in Denver.

2023 passes are valid through March 31, 2024, at which point they would need to be renewed.

Those who have already opted into the Keep Colorado Wild Pass but are eligible for the Centennial State Park Pass can request a refund up to 60 days after their Keep Colorado Wild Pass purchase by calling the CPW call center at 303-297-1192.

