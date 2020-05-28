Parks and Recreation to open select restrooms in city parks on Friday

Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation will open the restrooms at Whistler Park and four other locations starting Friday.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation will open five restrooms in city parks starting as early as Friday, according to a news release.

“Traditionally, all park restrooms open around Memorial Day as we see an influx in summer use,” said Parks, Open Space and Trails Manager Craig Robinson in the release. “With increased sanitation protocols and a reduced workforce due to COVID-19, we’re limiting the number of facilities initially so we can focus our efforts on the most used areas.”

Restrooms at Bear River Park, Fetcher Park, Howelsen Stables, West Lincoln Park and Whistler Park will open, but with guidelines in place. There will be a sign posted at each restroom with rules for use.

Bathrooms will be cleaned and disinfected daily by staff wearing personal protective equipment and KN95 masks. Soap and hand sanitizer will be stocked daily.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation will open five restrooms at various city parks starting Friday.

Courtesy Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.