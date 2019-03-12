Parkinson’s Disease support group held monthly

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A support group for people living with Parkinson's disease is held 5 to 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at Hampton Inn & Suites, 725 South Lincoln Ave. The group is hosted by Yampa Valley Parkinson’s Support Network and Northwest Colorado Health. Discussions often include guest speakers and focus on quality of life issues, research updates and living well with Parkinson's disease. For more information, contact Adrienne Idsal at 970-367-3435 or ahearne@northwestcoloradohealth.org.