Parking lot crash: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 2
Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021
2:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive.
7:47 a.m. Officers responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 40 block of East Maple Street.
2:28 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle in the area of Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.
3:15 p.m. Officers took a report of theft from a resident in the 3000 block of Ingles Lane.
6:08 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of Curve Plaza.
Total incidents: 36
• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to five cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
