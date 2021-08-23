Parking lot collision: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 22
Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021
1:08 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 23000 block of Routt County Road 132.
2:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a noise complaint near the 500 block of Tamarack Drive.
10:56 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.
11:24 a.m. Steamboat officers were called to a parking lot in the 300 block of Anglers Drive to assist drivers in a collision. There were no reported injuries.
3:35 p.m. Officers received a report of a potential theft in the 500 block of Pine Street in Steamboat.
6:49 p.m. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run collision in the 100 block of Sixth Street in Steamboat Springs.
7:57 p.m. Officers were called to deal with a bear that had gotten into a trash dumpster near businesses in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
Total incidents: 39
• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.