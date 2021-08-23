Parking lot collision: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 22

Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

1:08 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 23000 block of Routt County Road 132.

2:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a noise complaint near the 500 block of Tamarack Drive.

10:56 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

11:24 a.m. Steamboat officers were called to a parking lot in the 300 block of Anglers Drive to assist drivers in a collision. There were no reported injuries.

3:35 p.m. Officers received a report of a potential theft in the 500 block of Pine Street in Steamboat.

6:49 p.m. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run collision in the 100 block of Sixth Street in Steamboat Springs.

7:57 p.m. Officers were called to deal with a bear that had gotten into a trash dumpster near businesses in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

Total incidents: 39

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.