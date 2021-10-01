Parking garage property damage: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 30
12:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a bear in the 2600 block of Jacob Circle.
5:27 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
7:58 a.m. Officers responded to a call about a missing vehicle in the 900 block of Angels View Way.
12:17 p.m. Officers were called to an animal on the loose in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.
6:48 p.m. Deputies investigated claims of smoke at Thunderhead Lodge.
11:00 p.m. Officers were called to a report of property damage in the Gondola Square parking garage.
Total incidents: 61
• Steamboat officers responded to 34 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
