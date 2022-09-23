Parking closures, sidewalk detours coming next week with tree pruning project

Tree pruning work along Lincoln Avenue from Third Street to 13th Street in Steamboat Springs will begin on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, leading to some parking closures and sidewalk detours. Drivers are being asked to use caution in the work zone.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs and Aspen Tree Service will begin pruning work on the crabapple trees along Lincoln Avenue from Third Street to 13th Street beginning Monday, Sept. 26.

According to the city, work will begin on the eastbound side of Lincoln Avenue before shifting to the westbound side as crews remove dead limbs to promote safety and the overall health of the trees.

Residents can expect several parking closures and sidewalk detours throughout the project, and drivers are being asked to slow down in the work zone. The following closures are anticipated:

• Monday, Sept. 26 — No parking on eastbound Lincoln Avenue beginning at 7 a.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 27 — No parking on eastbound Lincoln Avenue beginning at 7 a.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 28 — No parking on westbound Lincoln Avenue beginning at 7 a.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 29 — No parking on westbound Lincoln Avenue beginning at 7 a.m.

Work is expected to wrap up daily before peak afternoon traffic and the closed parking spaces will be reopened. The city says business operations along Lincoln Avenue will not be affected.