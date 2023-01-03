Park City Mountain employee killed in lift accident

A Park City Mountain employee died Monday morning following a fall from a chair on the Short Cut lift that occurred after a tree fell on the lift line.

A Park City Mountain employee died Monday morning following a fall from a chairlift that occurred after a tree fell on the lift line.

Around 10:45 a.m, a tree fell on the resort’s Short Cut chairlift line. An on-duty employee who was riding at the time became unseated. They fell from at least 25 feet up, according to Sara Huey, senior manager of communications.

Park City Mountain ski patrol immediately responded to the area and performed life saving efforts, but the employee did not survive.

“The Park City Mountain team – as well as the entire Vail Resorts team – extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of our team member,” said Deirdra Walsh, Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer. “We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we will be providing support for our employees as we grieve this devastating loss.”

Ski Patrol safely evacuated 10 other people on the chairlift. The lift evacuation was completed by 1:06 p.m., according to Huey. Several other chairlifts in the area were closed to support the response. Resort officials anticipate they will open on Tuesday. The Short Cut chairlift will remain closed pending an investigation into the incident.