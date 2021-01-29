Parilla, Dresen are now CGR shareholders
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Group Realty has announced that Michelle Parilla and Charlie Dresen have both moved from broker associates to shareholders and now hold partial ownership in the company.
“We couldn’t be happier for them to join our ownership group,” Colorado Group Realty CEO Steve Goldman said in a news release. “Charlie brought in $45 million and Michelle brought in $10 million in 2020; they both had the best year of their careers yet. Both have worked hard during their careers and earned the trust and respect of their clients and peers.”
Colorado Group Realty also added Lee Calihan and Jon Kowalsky as new broker associates. Calihan has joined Parilla’s team.
“Working on a team with Michelle Parilla has been a dream of ours for several years now,” Calihan said in a news release. “I’m especially excited to team up at Colorado Group and be able to leverage the incredible network and trust that they’ve developed in this town.”
Kowalsky has joined the Metzler Team.
“Jon has great character and the attributes we look for on our team: strong work ethic, honesty, trustworthiness, in-depth market knowledge and humility,” said Nick Metzler, of the Metzler Team, in a news release. “Jon is wonderful with people and truly cares about all clients he works with.”
