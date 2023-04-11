Parents As Teachers free program seeks to help young children grow
Because infants and toddlers don’t come with “instructions for proper care and handling,” the Newborn Network, a department of the Family Development Center, is accepting new families for its free Parents As Teachers program.
The program could be for anyone who is pregnant, has children from 0 to 36 months of age or wants to receive information and activities to support their child’s motor, language, cognitive, social and emotional development as they grow.
For more about the Parents As Teachers program, call 970-879-0977, email newborn@familydevelopmentcenter.org or go to FamilyDevelopmentCenter.org/newborn-network/.
