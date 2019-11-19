Parent harasses school staff: The Record for Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

8:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious incident in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

8:55 a.m. Police received a report of a bear in the 2900 block of Village Drive.

9:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted Steamboat Ski Patrol with an injured guest at Steamboat Resort.

2:58 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of a man who lost his wallet at Strawberry Park Hot Springs.

3:16 p.m. A mother was harassing staff at a school in the 39600 block of Amethyst Drive. They were asking her to move her vehicle to avoid congestion, but she refused. Deputies responded, but the woman was gone by the time they arrived.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.