Paranoid driver: The Record for Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

12:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle idling at the Howelsen Hill Rodeo Grounds. It was just a man waiting for his windshield to defrost.

2:19 a.m. Officers were called to mediate an argument between two roommates in the 3000 block of Chinook Lane.

12:05 p.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. A sliding glass door to one of the units had been broken. Officers are investigating the incident but do not have any suspects yet.

12:49 p.m. A man came into the Combined Law Enforcement Facility to report a drunken driver. Officers followed up on the report but it was unfounded.

12:51 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a trespassing incident in the 24600 block of Jack Creek Road in Oak Creek.

1:05 p.m. A driver called police, believing someone was following his vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and Dream Island Plaza. It turned out no one was following him.

2:16 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a hot springs in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:02 p.m. A person went to the hospital after being bitten by a roommate’s dog at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Officers took a report of the incident.

11:24 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 20000 block of Miles Ranch Lane in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 62

Steamboat officers had 43 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.