Paranoid about police: The Record for Friday, June 5, 2020

Friday, June 5, 2020

12:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to kick out a man who had been barred from a gas station but returned anyway in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

7:31 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 16 along Routt County Road 129 near Clark.

8 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of a vehicle that rolled off the road and down an embankment in the 40300 block of Routt County Road 52 near Hayden. Firefighters used ropes to rescue the two passengers of the vehicle. The people were able to walk away from the scene and transport themselves to the hospital with unknown injuries.

2:51 p.m. Police were called about a man playing music too loudly at a library in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue. When someone tried to get him to turn the music down, the man became belligerent. Officers mediated the situation.

5:06 p.m. Police received a report of an empty kayak floating down the Yampa River in the 700 block of Yampa Street. Officers eventually were able to find the owner of the kayak.

6:25 p.m. Police were called about an argument that broke out between two men over a vehicle that one of the men threatened to tow away if the other man did not move it from a parking lot in the 2100 block of Snow Bowl Plaza.

9:17 p.m. Police received a fireworks complaint from the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

10:39 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle that pulled in front of a house and shined a light into an open garage in the 400 block of Storm Mountain Court. The vehicle then parked on the other side of the street. It was gone by the time officers arrived.

11:19 p.m. A man came into a gas station claiming the police were looking for him in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. An employee called police, who said they were not looking for the man. Officers did a welfare check on the man and released him after determining he was not in any real danger.

Total incidents: 74

Steamboat officers had 40 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.