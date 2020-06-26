Pam Vanatta with Steamboat Sotheby’s recognized on 2020 REAL Trends ‘The Thousand’ rankings

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Pam Vanatta, a broker/owner with Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, has been recognized in the 2020 Real Trends “The Thousand” rankings. The annual report is a summary of the top 1,000 independent real estate agents and teams in the United States.

“The Thousand” comprises four categories: the top 250 agents by sides, top 250 agents by sales volume, top 250 teams by sides and top 250 teams by sales volume. Vanatta was ranked 203rd on the top 250 individual agents by sales volume list.

“The recognition of Pam on the ‘The Thousand’ rankings is a result of hard work, extensive market knowledge and the support of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand, which enables our agents to effectively market and sell extraordinary properties,” said owner/broker Cam Boyd in a news release. “As she was the only broker from Steamboat Springs to be recognized, we are proud to have Pam represent our company on this prestigious industry list.”

Sotheby’s International Realty claimed 52 of the top 250 sales associates in the REAL Trends individual sales volume category, more than any other real estate company, accounting for 20% of the category and marking a record for Sotheby’s.

The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 1,000 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. Each office is independently owned and operated.

The complete “The Thousand” top real estate professionals list can be found at realtrends.com.