Pair of Steamboat snowboarders win at Copper

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarder Jessie Hamric won the slopestyle event for 14-15 year old boys at Copper Mountain. SSWSC snowboarder Jackie Clemente finished third in the same event. Bodie Heflin from Frisco joined them on the podium on Jan. 11.

Maddy Schaffrick/Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboard team traveled to Copper Mountain on Saturday, Jan. 11, and came home with two first-place medals.

The athletes battled through snow in the USA Snowboard and Freeski Association Slopestyle event, but came through with personal-best performances, according to head coach Maddy Schaffrick.

Jesse Hamric won the 14-15 boys age group, while teammate Jackie Clemente picked up third in the same category.

“This was both of their first contest in the 14-15 years old division,” said Schaffrick. “As one can imagine, this is not an easy age group to compete in. Their hard work and dedication paid off with medals to prove it.”

Aimee Wild won the 8-9 year old girls division, while Izzy Hamric won the 12-13 girls. Johnny Duty took fifth among Open Class men and Reed Van Ness finished 14th in the 10-11 boys class.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.