Pair of Steamboat Alpine skiers qualify for European events

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Caroline Gilchrist took third in the girls giant slalom at Winter Park.

Dan Gilchrist/Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With an absolutely dominant, four-second margin of victory in the giant slalom at Winter Park, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Tatum Grosdidier qualified for a European competition next month.

Grosdidier is one of two Steamboat athletes bound for Europe after a successful slalom performances in Loveland on Dec. 21 and 22.

“I was confident going in. It was just a good race,” Grosdidier said. “All my coaches were helping me and were supportive.”

Grosdidier, 15, had the second-fastest time on the first run, zipping down the hill in one minute, 5.51 seconds. Her second run was slightly slower at 1:06.91, but it was the fastest of the round, granting her a total time of 2:12.42 and a four second advantage over the second-place finisher.

“I think Tatum’s performance was pretty exceptional,” said U16 head coach Ben Brown. “The conditions were pretty rough.”

Her victory earned her a spot at the Alpre Cimbra FIS Children Cup in Italy in late January. Just one girl and one boy from each region attend, and Grosdidier fills the girls slot for the Rocky/Central region, which according to Brown, is by far the most competitive.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Tatum Grosdidier won the U16 giant alalom race at Winter Park on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Dan Gilchrist/Courtesy

Also in giant slalom, SSWSC skier Caroline Gilchrist finished third. Additionally, she took ninth in slalom with a total time of 1:41.91. Her combined time of 2:16.64 in giant slalom qualified her for the Pokal Loka race in Slovenia in February.

“I knew there’s a lot of really good girls competing,” Gilchrist said. “I knew it was going to be a challenging race to place well. I ended up doing well. It was a close race, too, for GS.”

Gilchrist hasn’t traveled far for skiing, so a trip to Eastern Europe is a huge deal. She said she’s nervous for the scale of the competition but thinks it’ll be a “super, amazing experience.”

Gilchrist and Grosdidier said they are close friends and always stick together at competitions.

“We were really happy for each other,” Gilchrist said. “It’s sad we couldn’t go to the same race.”

The SSWSC had a few other strong showings at Loveland as well, with Colin Kagan picking up a sixth-place finish in the giant slalom race and seventh in slalom.

Katya Thurston took 10th in slalom, while Pia Bruce finished 14th. Bruce also picked up a top-10 finish in giant slalom, with Rylee McLouth and Isabelle Shoebridge earning 18th and 34th, respectively.

In the boys slalom race, Spencer Richeda, Jeremy Nolting and Luke Olson all cracked the top 20, with seven other SSWSC skiers finishing both runs.

Alex Orozco earned 20th in the boys giant slalom, as teammates Brooks Overtake and Ian Haupt finished 22nd and 27th, respectively.

Results

Dec. 21-22

Winter Park at Loveland

Girls slalom

1. Liv Mortiz, SSCV, 1:36.15. 9. Caroline Gilchrist, SSWSC, 1:41.91. 10. Katya Thurston, SSWSC, 1:42.84. 14. Pia Bruce, SSWSC, 1:44.33.

Girls giant slalom

1. Tatum Grosdidier, SSWSC, 2:12.42. 2. Mortiz, SSCV, 2:16.4. 3. Caroline Gilchrist, SSWSC, 2:16.64. 10. Bruce, SSWSC, 2:20.8. 18, Rylee McLouth, SSWSC, 2:26.36. 34. Isabelle Shoebridge, SSWSC, 2:42.81.

Boys slalom

1. Sebastian Kohlhofer, SSCV, 1:34.55. 7, Colin Kagan, SSWSC, 1:37.19. 17. Spencer Richeda, SSWSC, 1:39.09. 18. Jeremy Nolting, SSWSC, 1:39.37. 20. Luke Olson, SSWSC, 1:39.87. 25. Karl Westermeyer, SSWSC, 1:42.16. 28. Roman Elvidge, SSWSC, 1:43.22. 36. Ian Haupt, SSWSC, 1:47.98. 39. Jonah Fleischer, SSWSC, 1:49.21. 44. Brooks Overstake, SSWSC, 1:50.66. 45. Charles Welch, SSWSC, 1:50.9. 71. Jakob Riemenschneider, SSWSC, 2:16.13.

Boys giant slalom

1. Asher Weinberg, CBMST, 2:08.96. 6. Kagan, SSWSC, 2:12.62. 20. Alex Orozco, SSWC, 2:19.43. 22. Brooks Overstake, SSWSC, 2:19.89. 27. Haupt, SSWSC, 2:22.94. 52. Riemenschneider, SSWSC, 2:53.72.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.