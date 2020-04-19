Package stealer: The Record for Saturday, April 18, 2020

Saturday, April 18, 2020

12:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive. The person calling had been warned earlier in the night about loud music and was calling in retaliation to the previous complaint. The complaint was cleared with no reaction required.

12:24 a.m. Police were called for a third time about a complaint regarding loud music in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive. A person was reporting harassment regarding an earlier message from a neighbor requesting for noise levels to be kept down.

12:40 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Someone heard people talking about a fight and called police to investigate. Officers made contact with a number of different people, but were unable to corroborate a fight.

10:28 a.m. Police were called about the theft of a backpack and a jacket from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Pine Street.

11:52 a.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 1500 block of Fish Creek Falls Road. A male roommate was calling about a dispute with a female roommate. Officers mediated the situation.

10:13 p.m. Officers responded to a report about a noise complaint in the 2200 block of Elk River Road. A child was running around and making noise.

2:34 p.m. Police responded to a call about a suspicious person wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt grabbing a package off a porch and running in the other direction. The reporting party was unwilling to provide details, and officers were unable to determine what had been taken and from where.

11:55 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an adult daughter causing a disturbance in a home in the 800 block of Mill Run Court. The daughter was acting strangely. Police mediated the situation.

