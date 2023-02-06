Owners press forward as Steamboat Social Club prepares for Friday launch party

A bright neon sign welcomes people to the new Steamboat Social Club, which is slated to open this month. Owners Michael Britton and Tim Hickory are excited to share their vision with the public during a launch party from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Additionally, a new event space at the Steamboat Social Club is expected to be completed by the end of March.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

It’s going to be a busy week for entrepreneurs Michael Britton and Tim Hickory as they press forward to get their venture, the Steamboat Social Club, ready for a Friday, Feb. 10, launch party.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the men were looking forward to introducing their new business concept to the Steamboat Springs community as they set up desks and tables, and cleaned up after all of the construction.

The duo said that since announcing their plans for the business in December, interest has been high, and they hope Friday’s event will be a chance for community members to get a first look at what they are offering.

“The idea is to get people in and show them the space, create some buzz and show them what we’ve been working on the past few months,” Britton said. “People can come in and get a drink and get the tour to check out all of our amenities. We will also have some promotions running for people that sign up that day, and they can get a choice of either a pint glass or coffee mug, as well as a Steamboat Social Club patch. If they sign up early, they can be one of the first members of the Steamboat Social Club.”

Hickory said the Steamboat Social Club will offer a number of options ranging from the free community membership that provides updates and news about what’s happening at the Steamboat Social Club to a full membership allowing the member to use the club’s amenities and take part in social events for $310 per month.

There is also an option for a $40 day pass, which gives the holder access to the amenities and serves as a nice, affordable way for someone who’s considering a full membership to see what the Steamboat Social Club is all about. There is also a membership option for $200 that allows the member to use the space two days a week for the month.

“We have a lot of people signing up as community members right now, which is awesome to get into our platform,” Britton said. “There has been a lot of interest within the community from all ends of the spectrum. We have had younger people, older people, remote workers, local businesses in town show an interest.”

Britton and Hickory leased the space in December 2022 shortly after the former Steamboat Whiskey Co. closed the doors on its downtown business.

The partners have been busy converting the former distillery and tasting room into a space that will get the creative juices flowing and spark collaboration between members. To foster the culture that Britton and Hickory want to build, members will also be invited to take part in social events the founders hope will create a cohesive culture.

Owners Michael Britton and Tim Hickory plan to spend this week setting up furniture, and doing some post construction cleaning work to get the Steamboat Social Club in tip-top shape before a launch party from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Delays in getting some items to complete the project have slowed the programs, but the partners are sure they will be ready to introduce the space to the Steamboat Springs community on Friday and plan to finish working on a few details in the business side this month. They hope to have the event space ready by the end of March.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The space will offer a mix of open desks and private rooms with options to fit a variety of work needs.

The office space will be ready before the official opening, and the lounge and private event space is expected to be finished by the end of March. The Steamboat Social Club will maintain a modern industrial feel and offer members a number of amenities including a four-person privacy pod, as well as individual privacy pods.

There will also be conference rooms, breakout rooms and multiple lounge areas where members can spread out and get comfortable.

The space will also offer flexible standing work desks and extra monitors, as well as high-speed internet and access to printers. The Steamboat Social Club will be pet friendly, and members who want to get outside when things warm up a bit can take advantage of a large deck with views of downtown and the mountain.

Britton and Hickory said they want to create a collaborative, inclusive co-work space for all types of workers to settle in and call their home office, and the Steamboat Social Club will engage its members by offering weekly social events, classes and workshops.

“The lunch party is a great way to come see it for yourself,” Hickory said. “It’s a chance to meet a lot of people that are going to be members and a part of this space.”

John F. Russell is the business reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach him, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.