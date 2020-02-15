Owners of Terra hope new store fits into Steamboat’s natural landscape

Taylor Minke and Tomas Lukmish own the new Terra skin care store, located at 507 Lincoln Ave., along with Jonathan Kalderon.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Taylor Minke thinks his new Steamboat Springs store Terra is a perfect fit. He hopes residents and visitors will be drawn to the natural skin care products he offers inside.

“We are a boutique that offers natural solutions for skin care,” Minke said. “It’s a small family business, we’re not corporate. We came here for vacation, and we thought this is a place we want to live.”

Terra, which is owned by Minke and business partners Tomas Lukmish and Jonathan Kalderon, opened its doors this week, but is planning to hold its official opening at 507 Lincoln Ave. this weekend. Minke said the space has been completely updated, but there are still a few finishing touches needed at the location that was formerly the home of a Verizon phone store.

The new skin care store will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week. Minke said customers can call for treatment appointments or stop into the store.

Terra, the Latin word for earth, will feature Onsen products that use minerals and botanicals from a hot spring in Japan that are said to offer a unique detox and replenishing boost.

The store sells a number of Onsen products including cleansers, masks and moisturizers. In all, the store offers more than 20 products.

In addition to the Onsen products, Minke said the store will also offer in-store treatments using many of the products for sale. LED light treatments are also available to address a number of other issues that people may be dealing with including acne and wrinkles.

“It’s all part of a program,” Minke said. “We want our people to use the products. If someone buys, and the product is not working — that can happen because not every product works for every person — we do our best to get the customer back on track or find a product that works for them.”

Minke and his partners also have a natural skin boutique in Florida. Minke said both stores offer similar products, but the stores are unique. He said the products in Steamboat have been selected for this store.

“We are not like big brand names, and we’re not trying to be the same,” Minke said. “This is a very unique, natural boutique brand, and I can tell you that in 90% of the people who are buying it, will buy it again. The people that try the moisturizer, it’s the last moisturizer they use.”

Minke is hoping that Terra will appeal to visitors who are in Steamboat, as well as build a following among residents.

“We didn’t come here to stay for a month or two. We came to stay,” Minke said. “It’s not like a sprint — it’s a marathon here. We want to be part of the community, and this is something that takes time and patience.

