Owners hoping to make True North Adventure Lodge something special

Chapman "Chappy" Geer and Coleman Holloway stand inside the TNTBar Aug. 17, 2022 at the True North Adventure Lodge in Hahns Peak Village, The two men, who grew up in Steamboat Springs, are chasing their dreams with this new North Routt business.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Chapman “Chappy” Geer and Coleman Holloway were born and raised in Steamboat Springs, and they have returned to their roots to pursue a dream of creating something special in the place where they grew up.

Geer purchased a two-story log building at 61066 Colorado Road 129 in the Hahns Peak Village in 2020, and he went about turning it into the True North Adventure Lodge. Coleman joined Geer this summer to help create the TNTBar.

“This beautiful lodge is located in the ultimate Rocky Mountain playground,” Geer said. “The property is surrounded by beautiful views, breathtaking sunsets and abundant wildlife.”

Geer spent the first several months renovating the eight bedroom, 10 bathroom property before opening the True North Adventure Lodge in June 2021.

The lodge includes a large great room with a wood stove, a breakfast bar and a large dining area on the second level. A long hall just past the kitchen area leads to five queen bedrooms and two double twin bedrooms, all of which have separate bathrooms.

There is also a loft that has two twin beds and a foosball table. Guests will find a king-size bed inside one room, which is ADA compliant, on the first floor of the lodge, and there are also large wraparound decks on both levels, a barbecue grill and hot tub.

Geer said the best thing about the True North Adventure Lodge is its location.

“It’s a perfect place to spend time with good friends and family, and explore the outdoors in North Routt,” Geer said. “In the winter, you can snowmobile right up to the backdoor, and during the summer, we’re right next to Steamboat Lake for wakeboarding, paddle boarding … and all of the fun activities to do in North Routt.”

The great room inside the True North Adventure Lodge is ready for guests.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

This year Greer partnered with Holloway to bring the TNTBar (True North T-bar), a creative, casual fine-dining experience, to the lodge. Holloway, who partners with his brother Tres Holloway in the T Bar at the base of Steamboat Resort, said the restaurant is a sister to the T Bar.

The space in Hahns Peak seats up to 85 people inside and out, and welcomes guest and anyone looking for something good to eat. The location also has a bigger kitchen, which has allowed Coleman Holloway to be more creative.

The menu offers world-inspired selections that range from a pulled pork sandwich to a yak burger. Other entrees include chicken bahn mi, tofu bahn mi, cold summer ramen, pork pozole hot ramen, birria tacos and a pork belly BLT.

Desserts include Rocky Mountain Moosetickles and ginger peach crumble. There is also a children’s menu for younger appetites, as well as a full bar for the older crowd.

The TNTBar brought good food and fine dining to the True North Adventure Lodge this summer.

True North Adventure Lodge/Courtesy photo

“We are doing a comfort-fusion. It’s really a worldly menu that includes many different aspects of cultural and delicious foods,” Holloway said. “There’s something on the menu for everybody from the roast cheese on Sunday — which I carried over from T Bar. We are doing the standard lunch operation, and then we’re moving into a nicer dinner setting where we do a higher-end, casual fine-dining experience.”

The restaurant is open from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays. On Sundays, meals are served from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Currently, the TNTBar is only open in the summer months. Holloway said operations at the TNTBar will cease around Oct. 15. However, the lodge is available year-round.

The scenic drive to the lodge 24 miles north of Steamboat follows the wandering twists and turns of the Elk River, through miles of meadows, many of which are currently filled with freshly cut hay bales, past the famous Clark Store to the historic Hahns Peak Village.

The TNTBar inside the True North Adventure Lodge offers guests a variety of menu items that draw on inspiration from around the world.

True North Adventure Lodge/Courtesy photo

Geer said the lodge is perfect for family gatherings, birthdays, corporate retreats and intimate weddings. The best way to book the True North Adventure Lodge is through Airbnb or VRBO. The minimum stay is three nights, and the average cost is $1,000 per night.

“I bounced around in the camper for a long time as a ski bum and found different projects, different places that I really liked,” Geer said. “But none of those places had the draw our community and Steamboat Springs have. I love this town, and this is an opportunity for me to move back, do something for the community and to enjoy the things I love.”

A king-size bed inside the True North Adventure Lodge is prepared for guests.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The kitchen inside the True North Lodge is modern, but the art Chappy Geer selected for it dates back to the days when his grandfather Jack Kendall, a cowboy, roamed Routt County. This photograph shows Kendall taking a drink from King Solomon Creek.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

