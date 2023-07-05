Owner of Sweet Pine Cafe in South Routt excited to serve the community as she pursues her dream

Sweet Pine Cafe is a dream come true for owner Amanda LaCroix, and she is hopeful her new business will thrive in the South Routt community she has come to embrace.

“This has always been like a dream for me,” LaCroix said. “We moved to Stagecoach, and I was walking down the street checking out Oak Creek when I saw a ‘For Rent’ sign and I was like, this is my coffee shop.”

The new shop opened at 111 Main St. last week, and on Wednesday, LaCroix watched as a steady stream of customers came into the new shop that offers a breakfast and lunch menu, and much more to drink than just coffee.

“Obviously, there are people in this world that don’t drink coffee,” LaCroix said. “I have my homemade lemonade, and I have a lot of tea options. I have Teatulia out of Denver, which is semi-local. I also have chai available, and I make my own simple syrups if you want a lavender lemonade or an iced latte with lavender in it or something like that. Of course, I also have drip.”

The new owner said she wants Sweet Pine Cafe to be a place for everyone.

“Coffee has always been my jam, and I like the morning vibe,” LaCroix said. “I wanted to appeal to every demographic. I have rocking chairs for the old-timers and the ranchers who come in the morning. I have a couch for the kids hanging out while they eat their muffin, and there is a community area where people can sit down and chit-chat. I also put in a bar because I know there’s a lot of people from Stagecoach that work from home, and they can come in and sit down if they want and hang out for three hours and work from here instead.”

The menu includes an egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, a home-hash bowl, a yogurt parfait and quiche made fresh every day. There are also muffins, cinnamon rolls, croissants and cookies available at the counter.

Customers who walk through the doors of the Sweet Pine Cafe will be greated by large open spaces with seating and plenty of tasty beverages and food. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Lunch customers can choose from caprese, turkey club or a seasonal veggie melt. There is also a selection of salads including burrata, classic and house greens.

LaCroix said she expects the menu to change with the seasons and that regulars can expect to find new tasty treats from time to time.

The drinks include coffee, lattes, mochas and chais — all served hot or iced. Customers can also choose from espresso shots and cappuccino, and for those who would prefer something besides coffee, there is hot and iced tea, homemade lemonade, sparkling water and hot chocolate.

Customers who walk through the doors of the Sweet Pine Cafe will be greated by large open spaces with seating and plenty of tasty beverages and food. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

LaCroix said she uses local suppliers and is currently getting her eggs from Toponas, greens from Electric Microgreens in Oak Creek and coffee from Seedhouse in Steamboat Springs. Sweet Pine is also a Seedhouse Coffee Roasters distributor. She said she would love to see her list of local providers continue to grow along with the shop.

This may be LaCroix’s first business, but she brings a wealth of experience after growing up in the service industry.

“I’ve been working in the restaurant industry — whether it is in cafes, coffee shops, coffee houses — since I was like 15 or 16,” LaCroix said.

The past few years she has worked as a bartender and still holds a position at the Aurum restaurant in Steamboat Springs. She said she has always enjoyed the interactions that come with working in the service industry.

Sweet Pine Cafe owner Amanda LaCroix stands inside her new Oak Creek business (located at 111 Main St.) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Sweet Pine Cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekday except Tuesday when it is closed. It is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekends. Her staff of four all live in Oak Creek and many have strong ties to the community. LaCroix is thrilled to be a part of Oak Creek’s business landscape, which she describes as thriving and promising.

“I do have passion for South Routt at this point, and I can’t wait to see it grow, and I can’t wait to see what it becomes,” she said. “I’m invested in it myself, whether it be my condo in Stagecoach or here at my business. … It’s exciting. It’s fun and I think it’s super cool there’s a lot of opportunity here for it to grow.”