Owner hopes his roofing business will rise to new heights in Steamboat Springs

Storm Peak Roofing Company owner Zach Harper, right, is joined by his wife Hunter Gansmann and the couple's son Paxton for this family photograph. Harper recently started Storm Peak Roofing, and his wife owns Salon Monet in Steamboat Springs.

Zach Harper envisions his business venture as a way to service the community he has come to love while securing his family’s future in Northwest Colorado.

“We’re just a young family trying to make it in Steamboat,” said Harper, who founded Storm Peak Roofing Company earlier this month. “We are feeling the struggle and just trying to make it work.”

Harper came to Steamboat Springs when he was 18 years old to attend Colorado Mountain College and pursue a degree in the ski and snowboard business. He spent a couple of years working at Steamboat Resort before taking a job in construction. Several years ago, he shifted his focus to roofing, and he has been working for a local roofing company for the past six years.

This year he decided the time was right to venture out on his own.

“We have not done any marketing or advertising at all, and we’ve got quite a few jobs lined up,” Harper said. “The trucks getting wrapped next week, the website is getting built as we speak and, in the next few weeks, we are going be rolling out pretty hard.”

He said the website should be ready to go in about a week. Storm Peak Roofing can be reached at 970-761-8343.

Storm Peak Roofing offers snow and ice dam removal, and if a homeowner’s roof is leaking, Storm Peak Roofing can make the repair, document the damage for insurance companies and ensure the work is complete this spring after the snow and ice melts.

Storm Peak Roofing Company

“The snow removal and the ice dams, that is what really what launches us into springtime,” Harper said. “We go in the wintertime, find the damage, get the snow off the roof, stop the leaks and document it. Then we go back in the springtime and do a full inspection, and that’s what really lines our clients up for the spring.”

He said Storm Peak Roofing can also help its clients document the damage, submitting insurance claims and getting the repairs completed. He said his experience, and a specialized machine that is used to remove ice dams can also reduce the need for and the cost of repairs.

“Right now, it’s just my wife and me,” Harper said. “We really are just diving headfirst into starting this business off for ourselves. We have two other guys … subcontractors coming in and doing hourly snow removal, stuff like that.”

While the Storm Mountain Roofing company is a new business, it’s not the family’s first venture. Gansmann has owned and operated her eyelash business, the Beauty Hunter, which is inside Salon Monet’s, a full-service hair salon at 1120 S. Lincoln Ave., Suite C2.

Gansmann grew up in Steamboat Springs and met Harper when the two were working in Saratoga, Wyoming.

“We did one summer up there working for this dude ranch,” Harper said. “She worked in this industry, and I was in engineering. Then we decided we wanted to come back here.”

The two are now raising their 4-year-old son in the town they love, and they are looking forward to running their businesses while building a more secure future for them and their family.

John F. Russell is the business reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today.