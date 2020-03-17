Overturned vehicle: The Record for Monday, March 16, 2020

Monday, March 16, 2020

5:17 a.m. An off-duty officer with the Steamboat Springs Police Department found a vehicle flipped on its side in the 10th block of River Road. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

8:56 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone bleeding in the 6000 block of Homesteader Lane in Hayden.

10:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 6000 block of Homesteader Lane in Hayden. A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment.

9:11 p.m. Police were called about a transient man found camping inside a religious center in the 800 block of Dougherty Road. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

10:07 p.m. Police were called to mediate a fight between two roommates at a residence in the 1900 block of Montview Lane.

11:21 p.m. Police were called about a man who made threatening remarks to residents of a home in the 1300 block of Indian Trails. Officers are investigating the incident.

Total incidents: 25

Steamboat officers had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.