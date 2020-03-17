Overturned vehicle: The Record for Monday, March 16, 2020
Monday, March 16, 2020
5:17 a.m. An off-duty officer with the Steamboat Springs Police Department found a vehicle flipped on its side in the 10th block of River Road. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.
8:56 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone bleeding in the 6000 block of Homesteader Lane in Hayden.
10:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 6000 block of Homesteader Lane in Hayden. A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment.
9:11 p.m. Police were called about a transient man found camping inside a religious center in the 800 block of Dougherty Road. He was gone by the time officers arrived.
10:07 p.m. Police were called to mediate a fight between two roommates at a residence in the 1900 block of Montview Lane.
11:21 p.m. Police were called about a man who made threatening remarks to residents of a home in the 1300 block of Indian Trails. Officers are investigating the incident.
Total incidents: 25
- Steamboat officers had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
