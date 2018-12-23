Overdose: The Record for Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018
December 23, 2018
Friday, Dec. 21, 2018
1:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a reported overdose in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane.
6:41 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 0 block of 9th Street.
8:21 a.m. Officers responded to a report of harassment at a residence in Steamboat.
9:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Grant Avenue in Oak Creek.
10:08 p.m. Officers were called to help someone in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:35 p.m. Officers responded to a call of criminal mischief in the 2400 block of Elkins Lane.
12:08 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint involving an animal at the intersection of Lupine Drive and Willow Court.
12:53 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint involving an animal at a school in the 40 block of Maple Street.
2:49 p.m. Deputies responded to an animal complaint at the intersection of 7th and Oak streets.
4:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft that occurred at a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
6:16 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of someone who received threats in the 43000 block of McGuire Lane in Hayden.
Total incidents: 51
- Steamboat police had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- The Routt County Sheriff's Office had 9 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 6 calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
