Overdose: The Record for Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018

Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

1:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a reported overdose in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane.

6:41 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 0 block of 9th Street.

8:21 a.m. Officers responded to a report of harassment at a residence in Steamboat.

9:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Grant Avenue in Oak Creek.

10:08 p.m. Officers were called to help someone in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:35 p.m. Officers responded to a call of criminal mischief in the 2400 block of Elkins Lane.

12:08 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint involving an animal at the intersection of Lupine Drive and Willow Court.

12:53 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint involving an animal at a school in the 40 block of Maple Street.

2:49 p.m. Deputies responded to an animal complaint at the intersection of 7th and Oak streets.

4:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft that occurred at a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:16 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of someone who received threats in the 43000 block of McGuire Lane in Hayden.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat police had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

The Routt County Sheriff's Office had 9 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 6 calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.