Overcrowded restaurant: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 7

Thursday, Jan. 7

12:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers patrolling Steamboat Boulevard found an intoxicated woman who could not locate the condo she was renting, which was in the area of Steamboat Resort. Officers gave the woman a courtesy ride to her condo.

8:34 a.m. Officers responded to a call from a business’s employee in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue who said they saw someone acting suspicious in the alley behind the business. Officers searched the area but did not see anyone.

8:36 a.m. Officers responded to a call from a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza who said a male from out of state had been repeatedly stealing items. Officers located and searched the man’s person and found methamphetamine in addition to stolen items. Officers arrested the man and transported him to Routt County Jail.

4:03 p.m. A man told officers his car, parked in a lot in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle, had a broken window when he returned to it after skiing all day. The man said there were no items missing from the car, so he believed the window was broken by accident.

4:17 p.m. Officers caught a man shoplifting from a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue and issued the man a citation.

5:06 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman who said she saw a dog roaming the area around Hilltop Parkway. Officers searched the area but could not locate a dog.

8:44 p.m. Officers received a call from a restaurant employee in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle who reported a group of 40 young adults entered the building at once, defying public health orders requiring restaurants to operate at or under 25%. Officers cleared out the restaurant.

10:32 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 1600 block of Shadow Run Court who said a neighbor was playing loud music and having a party. Officers searched the area but did not hear loud music or see signs of a party.

Total incidents: 37

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.