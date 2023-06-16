Over a dozen agents with Steamboat Sotheby’s recognized in annual REAL Trends rankings

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced that 13 of its brokers have been recognized in the 2023 REAL Trends “America’s Best” rankings.

According to the real estate company, the list includes almost 24,000 residential real estate professionals across the U.S. who are among the top 1.5% out of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the country.

In Colorado, Pam Vanatta & The Vanatta Group was ranked No. 15 in the Team by Volume category.

In the Individuals by Volume category, 13 of Sotheby’s brokers were ranked including Cam Boyd (49th), Darlinda Baldinger & ChLoe Lawrence (110th), David Baldinger Jr. (112th), Lisa Olson and Josie Tolan (162), Colleen de Jong (172), Barkley Robinson (197), Adrienne Stroock (212), Kathy Steinberg (236), Kiyah Roe (333), Doug Labor (371), Sunny Brstina (459), Darrin Fryer and Ryan Cox (551), and Annamarie Shunny and Lori Thompson (558).

In Colorado, in the Individuals by Transaction Sides category, rankings include Cam Boyd (115) and Colleen de Jong (149).

The complete America’s Best Top Real Estate Professionals list can be found at RealTrends.com .