Outlook good for ‘gorgeous’ Labor Day weekend weather after mild, rainy week
Monday’s unofficial close of the summer season is expected to boast some gorgeous weather, according to local forecasters.
Dry and sunny weather is forecast for the Steamboat Springs area throughout the extended Labor Day weekend, said Mike Weissbluth, a Steamboat-based meteorologist and owner and operator of snowalarm.com.
There was initially “some uncertainty for the weekend as it was not clear what would happen to the southernmost piece of energy that was left behind off” California’s coast, Weissbluth said. But weather forecast models now agree it will be quite weak and easily deflected farther off the coast by a ridge of high pressure over the West.
“This will lead to gorgeous warm and sunny weather for the long Labor Day weekend,” he said.
High temperatures are expected the 70s and low 80s by Labor Day, with nights dipping into the 30s, several degrees below the average of 40 degrees.
An elongated area of low pressure, extending from central Saskatchewan southwest through the Pacific Northwest and northern California, helped steer remnants of Hurricane Nora over the area Thursday, which brought some much needed extra moisture and precipitation.
“Rainfall around the region was relatively evenly distributed,“ said Weissbluth, who added that areas around the city of Steamboat and to its north reported just under a half-inch of rain with a bit less to the south.
Temperatures averaged around 77 degrees Friday with mostly sunny skies as the area of low pressure began to move east. There was potential, according to Weissbluth, that a weak cool front would pass through the immediate area Friday ahead of the sunny, warmer weekend.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
