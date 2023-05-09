Outdoor watering limited to 3 times per week in Steamboat
The City of Steamboat Springs and Mt. Werner Water and Sanitation District are reminding homeowners and property managers that outdoor watering is limited to three times per week.
The schedule was implemented three years ago as a means to conserve water in the Yampa Valley, which remains a priority despite a heavy snow year.
“A big winter doesn’t bring changes to our watering schedule,” said Michelle Carr, Distribution & Collection Manager. “While we’re fortunate to live where we do, our water is not an unlimited resource. Every drop counts so every step to conserve it ensures it lasts for all of us.”
Potable water used for watering is permitted between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. and watering days are based on the last number (even or odd) of one’s address.
Even addresses can water on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday. Odd addresses can water on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. No watering is allowed on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.