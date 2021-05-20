Outdoor watering limited to 3 times per week

As spring arrives and sprinkler systems are being programmed, city residents are reminded that outdoor watering is limited to three times per week per the city of Steamboat Springs’ Water Conservation Plan, adopted in April 2020.

“We are blessed to live in a snowy, headwaters community, where high-quality drinking water is rarely scarce,” said Water Resources Manager Kelly Romero-Heaney in a news release. “But as we’ve seen over the past few summers, conserving this resource is imperative as we face continued drought conditions and environmental stresses on our rivers.”

The watering schedule limits customers to outdoor watering three days per week. Currently, around 30% of the community’s treated water supplies is applied outdoors to lawns and gardens.

Potable water used for outdoor watering is permitted between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m., and watering days are based on the last number (even or odd) of a customer’s address. There is no watering on Wednesdays.

Landscape companies, property managers and individual customers must set sprinkler systems to comply with the schedule.

“This schedule focuses our use more efficiently and aids in reducing overall water usage across the system,” said Frank Alfone, general manager for the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District, in a news release. “While we’re fortunate to live where we do, our water is not an unlimited resource and every step to conserve ensures it lasts.”

Exceptions to this watering schedule vary slightly between the city and water districts.

The city established an online form to report water waste last summer. The form can be found at SteamboatSprings.net/formcenter/water-23/report-waste-water-308 .