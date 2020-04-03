Outdoor Retailer Summer Market canceled

Thousands of outdoor industry retailers, manufacturers, athletes and sports enthusiasts attended the annual Outdoor + Snow Show in Denver this week.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In a letter to the community, Outdoor Retailer, the largest outdoor recreation expo in the country, announced it was canceling its summer market, scheduled for June 23 to 25 in Denver.

Additional dates were looked at, but ultimately, postponement wasn’t an option, wrote Marisa Nicholson, senior vice president and show director.

The announcement said recent developments, such as stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions, have made it difficult to put together the show, at least to the same level visitors expect.

“Experienced outdoorists know when the backcountry is unsafe, a trail insecure, or the season wrong for the adventure,” the letter reads. “In those times, we focus on different activities to ensure our safety while still fulfilling our connection to the outdoors. This is one of those times.”