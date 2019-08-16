Outage at Yampa Valley Regional Airport closes operations, reroutes flights

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A sudden power outage Thursday night at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport closed operations until the morning and caused two planes to reroute in mid-air.

At around 9 p.m. Thursday, airport director Kevin Booth received notification that all of the runway and taxiway lights suddenly stopped working.

One commercial flight from Denver had to turn around in the air and fly back to the city, according to Booth. Another private flight, slated to touch down in Hayden, instead landed at the Steamboat Springs Airport.

According to Booth, the cause of the light problem appeared to be a broken transformer. Maintenance workers were unable to fix the problem overnight, but ordered a part from the manufacturer.

“In the meantime, they can get the system back up and running,” Booth said.

By 1:30 p.m. Friday, Booth said the maintenance crew had fixed the lights, meaning night operations could resume as normal.

