Out-of-state visitors released from quarantine; no new cases among international visitors

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The two out-of-state visitors who were the first in Routt County to test positive for COVID-19 have made a full recovery and were released from quarantine, according to Kari Ladrow, director of Routt County Public Health.

Because they are not local residents, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment took over the public health investigation process and issued them a release from quarantine letter after a 10-day quarantine, as per the state’s most recent protocol.

No local close contacts were ever identified.

“They have met medical requirements for release from isolation and have been cleared for travel back to their home state,” Ladrow said. “As you can imagine, this can be a very stressful process, and these individuals were very cooperative and compliant with all aspects of the isolation process. I would ask that our community view individuals who have come in contact with the COVID-19 virus through a compassionate lens as we do other viruses and illnesses while taking the appropriate precautionary measures for themselves and their families.”

Ladrow also reported, as of Thursday morning, she had not received any new reports of more positive cases of COVID-19 among the group of 30 international visitors, of whom seven tested positive after returning home to Australia from Steamboat Springs.

“Through contact tracing, Routt County Public Health has contacted all of the known establishments where the Australian visitors frequented, and the employees who came into close contact have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and seek medical care if they become symptomatic,” Ladrow reported. “To reemphasize, contract tracing recommendations for this pandemic response are to focus on close contacts rather than locations.”

Close contact is defined as 6 feet or less for prolonged periods of 10 minutes or more.

