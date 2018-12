STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Last weekend's Jingle Dog Yoga brought new meaning to "downward-facing dog."

Peace Love Petcare, a dog daycare center in Steamboat Springs, and Out Here Yoga, a Baptiste yoga studio located above McKnight's, hosted a fun holiday afternoon of yoga with four-legged, furry friends, photos with Santa Paws and more.

The event raised $1,000 for the Routt County Humane Society.