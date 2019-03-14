 Out & About: Dancing with the Stars | SteamboatToday.com

Out & About: Dancing with the Stars

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To raise money for Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA, local “stars” took to the stage and showed off their best moves at Dancing with the Stars on Saturday, March 9, at Strings Music Pavilion. Dallas and Mary Bailes along with their choreographer Andrea Kortas were named Grand Winner for raising the most money. Erin Early and Roddy Beall won the Judges Choice award, and Marietta Roberts and Traci Haitt were named Peoples Choice winners.

Lynn and Andy Picking pose for a photo while attending Dancing with the Stars. (Courtesy photo)
From left, Lisa Suzanski, Alisa Bonelli, Robin Livingston and Brooke Brittain pose for a photo while attending Dancing with the Stars. (Courtesy photo)
From left, Michelle Roos, Michelle Wetzler, Lindsay Morris, Sarah Morang and Megan Jonathans pose for a photo while attending Dancing with the Stars. (Courtesy photo)
Jodi Bringuel and Jessica Lablanc pose for a photo while attending Dancing with the Stars. (Courtesy photo)
Gail Smith, Sue Fegelein and EB Mullen pose for a photo while attending Dancing with the Stars. (Courtesy photo)
Kady Watson and Jon Kocik pose for a photo while attending Dancing with the Stars. (Courtesy photo)
Sarah Floyd, Donna Starbuck, Phyllis Harrelson and Amy Burkholder pose for a photo while attending Dancing with the Stars. (Courtesy photo)
Mae Greene and Danielle Skov pose for a photo while attending Dancing with the Stars. (Courtesy photo)

