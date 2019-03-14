Out & About: Dancing with the Stars

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — To raise money for Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA, local “stars” took to the stage and showed off their best moves at Dancing with the Stars on Saturday, March 9, at Strings Music Pavilion. Dallas and Mary Bailes along with their choreographer Andrea Kortas were named Grand Winner for raising the most money. Erin Early and Roddy Beall won the Judges Choice award, and Marietta Roberts and Traci Haitt were named Peoples Choice winners.