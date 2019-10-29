Our View: Make your voice heard by voting

Election Day is less than one week away, and if you haven’t already done so, we are encouraging you to fill out your ballot and return it by the deadline of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. This November’s ballot contains a multitude of important issues that will shape the future of our community for years to come, and your vote needs to be counted.

Voters in Steamboat Springs will be choosing four school board members and one city council member, and they will be deciding on several pivotal measures affecting local schools and fire and EMS. With 2A, city residents will have the chance to approve or reject the city’s first property tax in 40 years. The two-mill levy would fund increased staffing for Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and allow the city to begin saving for a new downtown fire station.

Ballot issues 4A, 4B and 4C involve the Steamboat Springs School District with 4A proposing a mill levy to support an increase in teacher and staff pay and 4B and 4C calling for a $79.5 million bond issue and accompanying operating mill levy to support a new pre-K-8 school. These three issues seem to have sparked the most public debate, and we encourage the electorate to do their homework and base their vote on actual facts about these complex issues.

We have been encouraged by the passionate campaigning that has been taking place, especially the knocking on doors by candidates and issue proponents and the engaged participation we’ve witnessed at various election forums. The sheer volume of letters to the editor has also been impressive and tells us people are interested in this fall’s election and are not afraid to share their opinions and engage in public debate.

For those who remain on the sidelines and still haven’t filled out their ballot, there’s still time to get educated about the issues. In addition to the information about Propositions CC and DD published in the state’s “Blue Book” and information about our local ballot issues in the county’s “White Book,” you can find tons of information about the election on the newspaper’s election page, which can be accessed at steamboatpilot.com/election. There, you’ll find Q&As with all the candidates running for Steamboat Springs School Board and City Council in contested races as well as Fact Check articles on ballot issues 4A, 4B and 4C, a FAQ on ballot issue 2A and all the election-related letters to the editor that have been published over the past month.

And if you have any questions about your actual ballot or about how to return it, you can contact the Routt County Clerk’s Office. Kim Bonner and her team are extremely helpful and always willing to assist people with any election questions.

It’s important to remember that exercising your right to vote is fundamental to the way our local and state governments function, and off-year elections are no exception. Voting is one of the best ways to make your opinion known, and if you don’t vote, then don’t complain about the outcome.