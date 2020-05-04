Organizers cancel Steamboat Free Summer Concert Series

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Free Summer Concert series is the latest casualty of the novel coronavirus as organizers announced the event will not proceed for summer 2020.

The Steamboat Free Summer Concerts board of directors announced the cancellation Sunday in a news release, followed by a post on social media, indicating the concerts would not go forward due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The popular summer event has been put on for about the last 30 years, most recently at Howelsen Hill, and has never before been canceled.

“This was a painful decision but not a hard one,” the board of directors said in the release. “(The) SFSC Board of Directors’ No. 1 priority has always been the safety and enjoyment of our guests, and given the current circumstances, this decision is the safest for the community and for the organization.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Ted Carey, president of the Steamboat Free Summer Concerts board, said the hope is to return with some sort of community-based event as soon as it is safe to do so, hopefully in the fall. But such plans are in the very early stages.

“Right now, we’re not sure what our next event will look like,” Carey said. “It is really going to be determined by what is safe, what is permissible by law and how we feel we can bring value to our community and our fans.”

The organization is open to all options, according to Carey, including hosting smaller events and live stream options.

“Our goal is to get back to Howelsen Hill, and we are hopeful to do that later this year if not next year,” he said. “Time will provide some clarity on this.”

In the meantime, fans of the event series can help support the organization by donating at keepinitfree.com.

“We will certainly need support for when we reboot,” Carey said.

In just a day since the cancellation announcement, there has already been an outpouring of vocal and emotional support from the community, Carey said. He was adamant that the free concert series will return.

“Until then, please join us in enjoying and supporting live music from the safety and comfort of home, and rest assured that we will celebrate summer once again in Steamboat Springs, and it will be something special,” Carey said.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.