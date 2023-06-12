Organizations step up to help community members facing food insecurity

Like many Routt County residents, Sue Fegelein sees the increasing cost of food when she goes to the supermarket, but as the executive director at LiftUp of Routt County she also sees the impact when she gets to work.

This year rising food prices have resulted in a huge increase in the number of people dealing with food insecurity.

“This May was 85% busier than last year,” Fegelein said. “Last May we served 381 individuals in the food bank for the month, and this May that number grew to 705.”

Fegelein is thrilled that LiftUp of Routt County’s food banks and other organizations in the community have been able to provide assistance to those experiencing food insecurity, but she is concerned these efforts have not reached everyone.

The concerns are shared by a watchdog group that includes representatives from LiftUp, the Routt County Department of Human Services, Routt County United Way, The Health Partnership, Routt County Council on Aging, Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church, Routt County Public Health, Northwest Colorado Health, Integrated Community and the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. The group comes together every other month to discuss how to solve food security gaps and work to communicate low-cost food options to the community.

“We want to make sure that people know that there are resources in the summer,” said Kate Nowak, executive director of Routt County United Way and a part of the group. “When the summer comes, it’s a different routine, different way of looking at things, and we do have some resources. It is just trying to get the word out about where people can find low-cost food.”

One of the biggest gaps is with school-aged children who depend on the breakfasts and lunches that they normally get at school. In the summer, the schools close and those services are not offered.

To fill the gap, LiftUp offers the Rocket Pack Summer Lunch program, but parents need to go to LiftUpRC.org to enroll their children in that program. Through the program, LiftUp offers weekly meals for school-aged children during the summer free of charge. The program began in June and provides a week’s worth of nutritious meals to support the health, well-being and performance of Routt County children.

Plan meals, write a list of the foods that you will need and stick to the list when grocery shopping.

Get creative with foods you already have in the house, like freezing overripe bananas to use later in banana bread or smoothies.

Purchase foods that are sold in bulk as they can be cheaper than packaged foods.

Use coupons, flyers and sales when you shop.

Look at price labels to see the unit price per item and find the lowest unit price per ounce or pound when comparing the same items by different brands.

Purchase foods that are not brand name.

Use plant-based proteins like beans or tofu instead of meat, or use half the meat in a recipe and substitute plant-based proteins for the rest.

The watchdog group also wants to draw attention to the Women, Infants and Children program. This is a free nutrition program for women, children and families. Services include nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and supplemental healthy foods.

Qualified women can receive four nutrition education appointments with a WIC educator per year. Women who participate in the sessions receive eWIC cards to buy wholesome foods.

Pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to age 5 who live in Colorado must meet certain income requirements. For more information or to see if your family qualifies, call 970-871-7653.

The Routt County Council on Aging also wants to bring attention to two of its programs for seniors who may be facing food insecurity. There is the Eat and Greet program that provides meals in Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek and Hayden.

The meals are served at noon on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the community center in Steamboat, at noon at the Oak Creek Community Center on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and at noon Tuesday and Thursday at the Haven Community Center in Hayden. The recommended donation for a meal is $3 for those 60 and older, and reservations are required 24 hours in advance.

The organization also offers Meals on Wheels where any senior age 60 or older can have a hot meal delivered to their door. Reservations are required one week in advance, and meals are delivered around noon. Frozen meals are available.

Those interested in taking part in Eat and Greet or having a meal delivered through the Meals and Wheels program should call 970-879-0633 ext. 4 to make reservations.

Other organizations that are ready to help include Integrated Communities, which can connect and refer clients to appropriate resources and provide professional interpretation/translation services to non-English-speaking communities, and the Routt County Department of Human Services, which can help those that qualify with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. That program provides supplemental assistance to help low-income individuals and families purchase food. Benefits are based on household composition, income and the combined resources of all household members.

Of course, LiftUp of Routt County’s food banks in Steamboat Springs and Oak Creek are available to Routt County Residents with an income of 300% or lower of the Federal Poverty Level. Residents can shop once per month, with an additional visit for fresh produce.

Individuals making $3,645 per month or less, or a family of four making $7,500 per month or less, qualify for this program. There is also a Grab ‘N Go section in each food bank available to anyone who walks in during open hours.

In Steamboat, the food bank is at 2095 Curve Court and open from noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. In Oak Creek, the food bank is at 227 Dodge Ave. and open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday.

LiftUp of Routt County does not currently have a food bank in Hayden, but the Hayden Congregational Church has stepped up with a Blessing Box. Anyone can stop by and pick up a box of food outside of church, which is regularly stocked at 202 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden.

The Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church will start offering a 24/7 nonperishable food box, which is expected to be available and stocked by July 1.

The Routt County Extension office is also offering classes and tips to help people stretch their food dollars in these extreme times.

Fegelein said it is LiftUp’s mission to provide these services in the community, and while the organization has faced rising food costs and fewer food donations, the objective is to offer assistance to those facing food insecurity in Routt County.

“We’re seeing a lot of new clients come through the doors,” Fegelein said. “Our food costs have gone up tremendously, so we welcome any food donations. If people just want to do a food drive or donate food, that really makes a difference, and of course, any monetary donations are greatly appreciated because we can stretch those dollars further through the Food Bank of the Rockies.”

She said LiftUp saw a 23% increase in its Rocket Pack Program, which provides healthy snacks for kids during the school year, and this summer it is providing the lunch program for kids.

“There’s nothing we can do about the rising costs, and we are fulfilling our mission — that’s really important,” Fegelein said. “We do depend on grants and donors to really help us be able to fulfill that need, especially when it’s jumping so dramatically.”