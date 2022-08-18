O’Reilly Auto Parts celebrates grand opening in Steamboat

With more than 5,600 locations across the U.S., the O’Reilly Auto Parts chain has one now in Steamboat Springs, too.

According to a news release, the store at 1755 Central Park Drive is celebrating its grand opening now through Aug. 30, and as a result, the store manager, on behalf of the company, will be presenting a $200 check to Steamboat Creates.

“O’Reilly Auto Parts is honored to be a part of such a worthwhile organization,” the release stated.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. boasts being one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the nation. Founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family, the company operates more than 5,600 stores nationwide.