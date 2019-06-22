Ore House at Pine Grove opens new chapter with Loft 71

The owners of the Ore House at the Pine Grove will open a new concept this year called Loft 71 by the Ore House that will offer visitors and locals a fast, casual dining experience.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — You could hear the excitement in the voice of Ore House at Pine Grove managing partner Seann Conway as he talked about Loft 71 by the Ore House, a new concept being offered by one of Steamboat Springs’ most popular restaurants.

“Now you either go to the Ore House at Pine Grove for the salad bar, the traditional Ore House menu, the quiet atmosphere, the longer dining experience, the high-level of service and the high-quality ingredients,” Conway said. “Or you can come up here, and get the same high-quality ingredients and same high-level of service, in a more relaxed energetic atmosphere in a shorter amount of dining time.”

Conway is hoping the new concept will appeal to the summer crowd, which he said is mostly driven by traffic, families, quick ad overnight stays and sports teams.

“We felt that there was kind of a gap for our service level where we could create this kind of a experience for the value-conscious customer that wants a high-quality meal, who wants to be in and out in say, 30 to 45 minutes, and who want’s to get on with the rest of their evening,” Conway said. “We are fortunate enough to do it in our own building verses having to find a second location. We are lucky enough to be able to dedicate the upstairs and still have the barn, the feel, the location, the familiarity, the recognition under one roof.”

Loft 71 by the Ore House opens it doors June 23, and will provide a dinning option in the loft area of the Ore House through Labor Day. The restaurant will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and will also offer happy hour deals, including well, draft and wine for $3.71, from 5 to 7 p.m.

There is no need for a reservation, because Loft 71 will cater to walk-ins, and will only accept reservations for large groups of 10 to 35. The upstairs has about 80 seats, and has been used for parties and seating for the Ore House on those busy nights. Conway said that will continue.

“We are in no way taking away from the Ore House,” Conway said. “We are simply offering an extension of the Ore House.”

The original Ore House Restaurant, which found a home in a historic barn that was built in the early 1900s on the Pine Grove Ranch, was opened by David Lindow and has been serving as a restaurant since winter 1971.

Conway said the name of the new loft restaurant, and the menu are a tip of the hat to the year the Ore House Restaurant was opened.

“The idea came out of the 1971 prime rib specials, so we thought why not just have a 1971 menu upstairs,” Conway said. “We wanted to have a fast, casual environment where folks can come dine for under $20 (before fax and tip) if they wish.”

Customers can chose from eight different items priced at $19.71 including an 8-ounce, hand-cut, certified Angus beef sirloin steak with shrimp or an 8-ounce peppered certified Angus beef sirloin steak with the famous Ore House topping. They will also find trout, chicken and a half rack of ribs, Corona shrimp dinner or butternut squash ravioli. All of these items come with a choice of side.

“It’s slightly more casual than downstairs,” Conway said. “It may be in the same location, but it’s not a watered-down menu. It’s still high-quality ingredients, exceptional service in an authentic barn setting with a value generated menu.”

Customers wanting signature items like the steak Ore House, whiskey beef, blackened rib-eye will still have to make reservations at the Ore House at Pine Grove.

“It’s going to be a more energetic environment,” he said. “There will be televisions, music and larger tables filled with families. It’s not a bar environment, but its just an energetic dining room.”

